2 Lincoln teens tell police they were robbed at gunpoint

Two teenagers say they were robbed at gunpoint Thursday night near Lincoln Northeast High School.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they went to North 61st Street and Madison Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m., where they talked to two teen boys, a 16- and 15-year-old.

They told police they had gone there to sell vape pens to some people they’d met on Snapchat. But when the buyers, two teenagers, got there, one pointed a black handgun at them while the other punched them multiple times.

Bonkiewicz said the thieves took the boys' wallets, AirPods, two vape pens and other property totaling about $235.

