2 Lincoln teens accused of driving stolen car, parking at high school

A day after a 20-year-old man left his vehicle unlocked and running at a central Lincoln gas station, police allege they found the car — and three teenagers inside of it — in a Lincoln High School parking lot.

An officer spotted the 2010 Hyundai Elantra — which was taken from the gas station near 25th and O streets just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday — parked at another gas station near 21st and K streets at around 10:15 a.m. Monday, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

After checking the car's license plate and confirming it matched the stolen Hyundai, the officer followed the car into the north parking lot of Lincoln High, near J Street and Capitol Parkway, Kocian said.

As the officer approached the sedan, three occupants fled the car and ran from the area.

Police caught up with one of them — a 16-year-old boy — near 25th and L streets and took the boy into custody, referring him to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property and obstructing a police officer, Kocian said.

Investigators later contacted another teen who police allege fled from the car, referring the 14-year-old on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property and obstructing a police officer, Kocian said.

Police took the 16-year-old to the Youth Assessment Center and released the 14-year-old to a family member. Investigators are still seeking the third occupant who allegedly fled police Monday morning.