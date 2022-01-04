2 Lincoln prisons now going by one new name

Two state prisons in southwest Lincoln will now share one name.

The Lincoln Correctional Center and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center on West Van Dorn Street now will be called the Reception and Treatment Center.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Laura Strimple said putting the facilities under one name coincides with completion of the first phase of construction. It includes the creation of a new intake and reception area, the addition of 32 mental health beds, a 32-bed skilled-nursing facility, a family visitation area, food service, dining, staff training and administrative offices.

"Once all new construction and renovation is complete, the RTC will become our center of excellence for medical, dental and behavioral health treatment," said Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Frakes said work continues on an additional 384 beds, designed for housing those who require the highest level of general population security.

That project is planned to be occupied by June.