2 Lincoln prisons now going by one new name
editor's pick

2 Lincoln prisons now going by one new name

  • Updated
  • 0

Two state prisons in southwest Lincoln will now share one name. 

The Lincoln Correctional Center and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center on West Van Dorn Street now will be called the Reception and Treatment Center.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Laura Strimple said putting the facilities under one name coincides with completion of the first phase of construction. It includes the creation of a new intake and reception area, the addition of 32 mental health beds, a 32-bed skilled-nursing facility, a family visitation area, food service, dining, staff training and administrative offices.

"Once all new construction and renovation is complete, the RTC will become our center of excellence for medical, dental and behavioral health treatment," said Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Frakes said work continues on an additional 384 beds, designed for housing those who require the highest level of general population security.

That project is planned to be occupied by June.

He said each project has been tailored to meet the requirements of the current population, with flexibility to accommodate changing demographics.

“At just over 50 years old, LCC and DEC were overdue for restoration, and an excellent example of where investing in a combination of new construction and remodeling produced the best value for Nebraska taxpayers,” Frakes said in a news release. 

Prisons logo 2020
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

