2 Lincoln officers injured arresting man for disturbance at pharmacy, police say
2 Lincoln officers injured arresting man for disturbance at pharmacy, police say

Police say a 31-year-old man assaulted two officers Sunday afternoon at a Lincoln Walgreen's, sending one to the hospital in need of staples to close the cuts.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Ray Q. Burns of Lincoln went to jail on suspicion of two counts of third-degree assault on an officer and resisting arrest for what started with a disturbance call at the pharmacy at 17th and South streets. 

Ray Burns

Ray Burns

He said police arrived to see Burns causing a disturbance at the pharmacy counter, then jumping behind the counter. Bonkiewicz said when officers tried to take Burns into custody, he ripped his arms away from them and hit one officer in the head, causing two cuts that required four staples to close. A second officer suffered scrapes, bruising and swelling of the right arm.

Officers were eventually able to take Burns into custody. Bonkiewicz said they think he may have been under the influence of narcotics at the time. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

