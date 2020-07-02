2 Lincoln men sent to hospital with injuries after separate robberies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they're investigating two unrelated robberies -- one Wednesday morning and the other early Thursday -- that sent two men to the hospital with injuries.

At around 4 a.m. Thursday, a call sent police to the University of Nebraska Police Station at 17th and Q streets after a 28-year-old man walked in with a cut to his head, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said he told police he'd been asleep in his apartment on North 32nd Street east of the North 27th Street Hy-Vee when he woke to someone hitting him in the head with an object. The thief took off with his iPhone XR.

At his apartment, police found a broken Mason jar that they believe was the weapon. The victim was left with a cut on his forehead that needed stitches, Spilker said.

Police saw no signs of forced entry, suggesting that his door had been left unlocked.

Police learned of a second robbery Wednesday night after an 18-year-old Lincoln man went to the hospital, Spilker said. He told police earlier in the day, at about 8 a.m., he was walking in the 1500 block of Knox Street when three men came up to him and started yelling at him.