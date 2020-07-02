2 Lincoln men sent to hospital with injuries after separate robberies

Lincoln police say they're investigating two unrelated robberies -- one Wednesday morning and the other early Thursday -- that sent two men to the hospital with injuries.
At around 4 a.m. Thursday, a call sent police to the University of Nebraska Police Station at 17th and Q streets after a 28-year-old man walked in with a cut to his head, Officer Erin Spilker said.
She said he told police he'd been asleep in his apartment on North 32nd Street east of the North 27th Street Hy-Vee when he woke to someone hitting him in the head with an object. The thief took off with his iPhone XR.
At his apartment, police found a broken Mason jar that they believe was the weapon. The victim was left with a cut on his forehead that needed stitches, Spilker said.
Police saw no signs of forced entry, suggesting that his door had been left unlocked.
Police learned of a second robbery Wednesday night after an 18-year-old Lincoln man went to the hospital, Spilker said. He told police earlier in the day, at about 8 a.m., he was walking in the 1500 block of Knox Street when three men came up to him and started yelling at him.
Spilker said he told police one of them prodded him twice with a stun gun, causing him to fall to the ground, where the three kicked and punched him before stealing his iPhone 8.
She asked anyone with information or video that could be helpful to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
