2 Lincoln men jailed after high-speed chase on I-80 early Thursday that turned up drugs
Nebraska State Patrol logo
The Associated Press

Two Lincoln men were arrested at the end of a high-speed chase early Thursday along Interstate 80, the Nebraska State Patrol says.

At about 1:25 a.m., a trooper stopped an eastbound Lincoln MKZ for speeding on I-80 near Aurora. But as the trooper approached the car on the shoulder, the driver sped away.

State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas said the car reached speeds over 125 mph as it headed east on I-80, the trooper pursuing.

Near York, a second trooper deployed spike strips to slow the car, which kept driving, striking several construction cones, a guard rail and then the rear of a semi before it came to a stop near the Waco exit.

Thomas said they arrested the two men in the car: Demitrius Perkins, 27, and Dontay Perkins, 28.

He said troopers found about 22 pounds of marijuana and more than $4,000 in cash in the car.

Demitrius Perkins was booked on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, possession of more than one pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, no drug tax stamp, possession of money during a drug violation and numerous traffic violations.

His passenger, Dontay Perkins, was booked on the drug charges.

Both were taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

