2 Lincoln men arrested with stolen guns and drugs in separate incidents Friday night
2 Lincoln men arrested with stolen guns and drugs in separate incidents Friday night

Police say they arrested two Lincoln men with meth and stolen guns in separate, back-to-back incidents Friday night.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 5:30 p.m., investigators were in the 500 block of Eldora Lane, near 70th and Vine streets, looking for 27-year-old John Belot on an outstanding federal arrest warrant.

John Belot

John Belot

When they saw him approach a home in the area, they tried to contact him, Belot dropped a backpack and ran, Bonkiewicz said. But police quickly caught and arrested him.

He said inside the backpack police found a loaded .22 Beretta, reported stolen in Grants Pass, Oregon, along with 8.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, paraphernalia and a Glock magazine with six 9 mm rounds.

Bonkiewicz said they also found $510 cash, 1.4 grams of meth and several ID cards that didn't belong to Belot in his pockets.

The second incident happened at 7:45 p.m., when police stopped a Mitsubishi Galant near 27th and Theresa streets, just south of Cornhusker Highway, for straddling the lane lines.

Bonkiewicz said officers found 1.5 grams of suspected meth, $701 in cash and a loaded .22-caliber handgun in the car after the driver, 40-year-old David Montoya of Lincoln, consented to a search. The gun had been stolen in North Platte two years ago.

David Montoya

David Montoya
Police arrested both men on suspicion of possession of money and a firearm while violating drug laws and possession of a stolen firearm.

Montoya, a convicted felon, also was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Belot was booked on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. 

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

