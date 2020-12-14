2 Lincoln men accused of sex trafficking 14-year-old girl

One man has been charged and Lincoln police are looking for another in connection to the alleged sex trafficking of a 14-year-old girl.

Jose Hernandez-Rivas, 26, was picked up Dec. 9, and charged with labor/sex trafficking of a minor.

On Friday, Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley set his bond at half a million dollars.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they still are looking for a second suspect, Luis Vasquez-Chiquirin. A warrant is out for his arrest on the same charge, a felony that carries a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

In court records, Lincoln police say a 14-year-old runaway told police on Nov. 6 she had been trafficked at an apartment where both men lived near 56th and Holdrege streets.

After she ran away in May, she said, she ended up staying at the apartment, where she said she used meth with a group of men, then had sex with three or four of them. She told police one of them, allegedly Vasquez-Chiquirin, handed her $80 after and told her she'd "earned it."