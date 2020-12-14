2 Lincoln men accused of sex trafficking 14-year-old girl

One man has been charged and Lincoln police are looking for another in connection to the alleged sex trafficking of a 14-year-old girl.
Jose Hernandez-Rivas, 26, was picked up Dec. 9, and charged with labor/sex trafficking of a minor.
On Friday, Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley set his bond at half a million dollars.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they still are looking for a second suspect, Luis Vasquez-Chiquirin. A warrant is out for his arrest on the same charge, a felony that carries a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
Lincoln man trying to thwart liquor store break-in arrested for assaulting would-be thief, police say
In court records, Lincoln police say a 14-year-old runaway told police on Nov. 6 she had been trafficked at an apartment where both men lived near 56th and Holdrege streets.
After she ran away in May, she said, she ended up staying at the apartment, where she said she used meth with a group of men, then had sex with three or four of them. She told police one of them, allegedly Vasquez-Chiquirin, handed her $80 after and told her she'd "earned it."
Several months later, she ended up at the apartment again with a 15-year-old friend. They both told police Vasquez-Chiquirin set up commercial sex acts for them, allegedly telling the younger girl he would call the police on her if she didn't do what he wanted.
Police said they found the two teens at the apartment in October and detained them.
On Dec. 4, police talked to Hernandez-Rivas, who allegedly told them he allowed the girls to stay at the apartment he shared with Vasquez-Chiquirin, but denied being involved in any commercial sex activity going on there. Police believe he referred at least one customer to the 15-year-old girl.
The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged them both Friday.
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.