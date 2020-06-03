2 Lincoln men accused of firing gun from Lincoln apartment patio

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A call about gunshots being fired from an apartment patio near Eighth and G streets Tuesday night led to the arrests of two Lincoln men.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to the area at 10:30 p.m. on a report of gunshots heard in the area but couldn't find anything after canvassing the area.

Just after 11 p.m., the same person called 911 again after seeing three men standing near a patio, one of them pointing a gun in the air and shooting it, she said.

Spilker said when police arrived and saw the men and the gun, they told the men to show their hands. Two fled into the apartment, then the third after ditching a loaded .357 Magnum revolver.

At about midnight, one of the three men came out and was found not to be responsible for the shooting, she said.

At 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Ryan M. Taylor, 32, came out. Spilker said police identified him as the one they'd seen with the gun and arrested him. At 2:45 a.m., the third man, 31-year-old Jonathan Jones, came out and they arrested him, too, based on information that it was his gun and he had fired it as well, she said.