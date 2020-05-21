2 inmates walked away from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two inmates walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln early Thursday.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services notified authorities that Ronald Taylor and Brandon Britton removed their electronic monitoring devices and left them in the area of U.S. 77 and West Van Dorn Street.

Taylor is a 52-year old white man, 6-foot-2, 255 pounds, with auburn hair and blue eyes. Britton is a 43-year old white man, 5-foot-9, 231 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Taylor started serving his sentence of 24 years and nine months to 54 years in 1997 for convictions out of Custer and Lancaster counties that include escape, possession of a controlled substance, assault by a confined person, theft and possession of methamphetamine.

He had a tentative release date of May 14, 2025.

Britton started serving a 10-year sentence in January 2018 on convictions in Seward and Douglas counties that include first-degree assault, methamphetamine charges and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He had a tentative release date of Feb. 18, 2023.

Anyone with knowledge about their whereabouts should contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.