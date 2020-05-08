2 injured in one of two drunken crashes in Lincoln where vehicles hit buildings, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two people were injured in one of two overnight crashes in Lincoln between vehicles and buildings, police say. Drivers were alleged to have been drinking in both.

The first happened near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus at 11 p.m. Thursday, and the second occurred at 16th and F at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a 34-year-old Lincoln man, Ronnie Sabin, and his 41-year-old female passenger suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening in a crash when Sabin drunkenly drove through a garage at North 33rd and Apple streets.

According to the accident report, Sabin totaled his 2002 Cadillac DeVille and caused more than $20,000 damage to a detached garage.

He had been driving east on Apple Street when he left the roadway and drove through a fence and a garage at 3311 Apple St. before coming to rest against a garage next door at 3319 Apple.

Bonkiewicz said Sabin had left the scene before police arrived, but they found him in the area, showing signs of intoxication, and found open alcohol containers in his car.

He said Sabin tested .138 blood-alcohol content, over the .08 legal limit to drive.