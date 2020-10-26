2 injured during Eagle Hollow Haunts event at raceway

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says two people were injured when a school bus carrying passengers as part of Eagle Hollow Haunts crashed into a barrier at Eagle Raceway on Friday night.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m.

In a news release, Sheriff William Brueggemann said deputies arrived to find the bus with front-end damage.

He said the driver, 57-year-old Mikel Jones of Lincoln, had taken the turn too closely and made contact with the wall. Once the bus struck it, Jones fell out of his seat, then "made an attempt to stop the bus."

Jones complained of chest pain after the crash, and one of his passengers, a 17-year-old Omaha boy, had back pain, Brueggemann said.

Eagle Fire and Rescue took them both to CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

Brueggemann said alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Eagle Hollow Haunts is a Halloween-related attraction.

