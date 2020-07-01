2 injured after naked man crashed nearly head-on with pickup, sheriff says

A pickup driven by a naked 21-year-old Lincoln man crashed nearly head-on into an oncoming pickup on Cornhusker Highway early Tuesday, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
He said the man had been driving west near North 98th Street at about 5:45 a.m. when his truck struck an eastbound Toyota Tundra, injuring himself and the other driver, a 56-year-old Lincoln man.
Both were taken to a hospital for their injuries, which weren't believed to be life-threatening.
Wagner said investigators suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash, though a blood-test result on the 21-year-old wasn't yet back.
