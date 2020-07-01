2 injured after naked man crashed nearly head-on with oncoming pickup, sheriff says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A naked 21-year-old Lincoln man crashed nearly head-on into an oncoming pickup along Cornhusker Highway northeast of town early Tuesday, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

He said the 21-year-old had been heading west in a pickup near North 98th Street at about 5:45 a.m. when he struck an eastbound Toyota Tundra, injuring himself and the other driver, a 56-year-old Lincoln man.

Both went to the hospital for their injuries, which weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Wagner said investigators suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash, though a blood test result on the 21-year-old wasn't yet back.

