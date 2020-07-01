You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2 injured after naked man crashed nearly head-on with oncoming pickup, sheriff says
View Comments
editor's pick alert

2 injured after naked man crashed nearly head-on with oncoming pickup, sheriff says

{{featured_button_text}}

A naked 21-year-old Lincoln man crashed nearly head-on into an oncoming pickup along Cornhusker Highway northeast of town early Tuesday, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

He said the 21-year-old had been heading west in a pickup near North 98th Street at about 5:45 a.m. when he struck an eastbound Toyota Tundra, injuring himself and the other driver, a 56-year-old Lincoln man.

Both went to the hospital for their injuries, which weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Wagner said investigators suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash, though a blood test result on the 21-year-old wasn't yet back.

Lincoln woman reports Molotov cocktail thrown at window of her family's home
Police describe Lincoln officer's perilous effort to save man who jumped from bridge over I-180
15-year-old boy beaten and robbed in Lincoln East parking lot, police say
Fireworks calls in June up 150% from same time last year, Lincoln police say
Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
1
3
0
11

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News