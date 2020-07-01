2 injured after naked man crashed nearly head-on with oncoming pickup, sheriff says

A naked 21-year-old Lincoln man crashed nearly head-on into an oncoming pickup along Cornhusker Highway northeast of town early Tuesday, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
He said the 21-year-old had been heading west in a pickup near North 98th Street at about 5:45 a.m. when he struck an eastbound Toyota Tundra, injuring himself and the other driver, a 56-year-old Lincoln man.
Both went to the hospital for their injuries, which weren't believed to be life-threatening.
Wagner said investigators suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash, though a blood test result on the 21-year-old wasn't yet back.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.