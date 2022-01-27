 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 found dead in home; no foul play suspected

Two people were found dead in their home following a welfare check in Pawnee County on Wednesday.

No foul play is suspected, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office was called to the home on Nebraska 4 near Humboldt after a postal worker noticed the mail hadn't been checked for multiple weeks.

Officers discovered Dirk Dobrovolny, 55, and Ila Dobrovolny, 86, dead in their home. There were no apparent injuries.

The sheriff's office asked the State Patrol to assist in the investigation, which is ongoing.

