 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 combine fires happen within an hour in Lancaster County, sheriff says
0 Comments
editor's pick

2 combine fires happen within an hour in Lancaster County, sheriff says

  • 0
Combine

A combine near Waverly was totaled in a fire Monday, causing a loss of $100,000.

 Waverly Fire and Rescue

Two combines caught fire within an hour of each other Monday afternoon in Lancaster County, leaving both totaled. 

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the first happened at 2:50 p.m. near 148th and Martell Road. A Gleaner 868 worth $300,000 out harvesting soybeans was a total loss by the time Bennet Fire arrived, he said. 

Then, just before 3:30 p.m. at 176th and Waverly Road, a John Deere combine worth $100,000 caught fire. 

Wagner said both of the operators were able to get off the combines so there were no injuries. "But a whole lot of dollar loss," he said. 

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry expects to be indicted for lying to FBI but says charge is false
Search efforts for UNL student missing in Hawaii halted again
50-year-old parolee arrested in connection with deadly Lincoln fight
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Madame Tussauds opens museum in Dubai

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News