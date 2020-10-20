2 charged in connection to Lincoln double killing in 2019 enter pleas

Two men initially facing murder charges in connection with a home-invasion robbery gone bad in Lincoln last year that ended with two people shot dead entered pleas to reduced charges Monday.
Jesse T. Foster, 23, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit robbery. Sylvester LeBlanc Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.
Both men had been nearing trial dates on two first-degree murder and gun charges before the separate hearings Monday where their charges were reduced.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jim Rocke said Lincoln police went to 2046 S. 26th St. early July 24, 2019, on a report of a shooting and found Audrea Craig dead on the floor of her bedroom. She had been shot at least twice in the chest.
A video view of Craig's front door showed two men going in, their faces covered by Halloween masks. One kicked in the door. They both had guns.
They weren't there long, just less than a minute, before video showed them running out after gunfire erupted in Craig's bedroom.
A witness told police he woke to a loud bang and screaming when two men with guns showed up in Craig's bedroom and one of them said, "Don't move, or I'll blow your head off."
They wanted the marijuana and cash she kept in the closet, Rocke said. There was a struggle and multiple gunshots.
Soon after, Martae Green showed up at a nearby hospital bleeding out from a wound to his groin.
Police: Gunshot wound caused Bellevue man's death, investigators looking for link to shooting that killed Audrea Craig
Green, who police say was one of the intruders, died there.
Rocke said Foster had met up with Green in Omaha the night before the robbery talking about potential "licks," crimes that could lead to cash, but Foster was interested in frauds, not a robbery, and thought they were going to drop him off at his girlfriend's in Lincoln.
Foster had started to walk away when the men pulled up to him and asked him to drive the Jeep to the hospital, where he was spotted on camera dropping off Green.
During the investigation, police learned Craig had installed cameras after an attempted break-in a couple of weeks before the killings.
Rocke said LeBlanc had been part of a plan to steal money or drugs from the same house on June 11, 2019, but was told no one would be home.
He said LeBlanc and another man had gone there and tried to kick in the door after a window, which was supposed to be left open, was locked. When they saw people inside, they ran, Rocke said.
Both Foster and LeBlanc are set for sentencing in February.
Murder charges remain pending against two men — Green's brother, Charles Gresham III of Omaha, who prosecutors allege was the second man in the house the morning of the shooting; and Rubin Thomas, who prosecutors allege was part of the plan.
If convicted, they would face a life sentence on each murder charge, plus five to 50 years more for use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.