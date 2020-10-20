2 charged in connection to Lincoln double killing in 2019 enter pleas

Soon after, Martae Green showed up at a nearby hospital bleeding out from a wound to his groin.

Green, who police say was one of the intruders, died there.

Rocke said Foster had met up with Green in Omaha the night before the robbery talking about potential "licks," crimes that could lead to cash, but Foster was interested in frauds, not a robbery, and thought they were going to drop him off at his girlfriend's in Lincoln.

Foster had started to walk away when the men pulled up to him and asked him to drive the Jeep to the hospital, where he was spotted on camera dropping off Green.

During the investigation, police learned Craig had installed cameras after an attempted break-in a couple of weeks before the killings.

Rocke said LeBlanc had been part of a plan to steal money or drugs from the same house on June 11, 2019, but was told no one would be home.

He said LeBlanc and another man had gone there and tried to kick in the door after a window, which was supposed to be left open, was locked. When they saw people inside, they ran, Rocke said.

Both Foster and LeBlanc are set for sentencing in February.