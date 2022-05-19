 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical featured

2 arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after man dies in early morning fight in central Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lincoln Police Department says they have arrested two people — 32-year-old Derrick Pearson and 31-year-old Briana Jelinek — on suspicion of manslaughter in connection to a 57-year-old man's death early Thursday morning in central Lincoln.

Derrick Pearson

Derrick Pearson
Briana Jelinek

Briana Jelinek

They haven't yet released the name of the man who died.

According to a news release, officers responded to a duplex in the 2800 block of F Street at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday on a report of two men fighting. When they got there, they found a 57-year-old man who was unresponsive.

Officers attempted life-saving measures and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

A neighbor at the scene said they heard loud noises coming from one of the units, and that's when another neighbor called police.

Police Captain Jeff Bucher said patrol officers and investigators collaborated to quickly gather evidence and investigate the details.

People are also reading…

A Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy saw the suspects getting into two vehicles at the U-Suds, 946 S. 27th St., and traffic stops led to them contacting five people.

Micah Berggren

Micah Berggren

Ultimately, they arrested Pearson and Jelinek on suspicion of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony, and a third person, 25-year-old Micah Berggren, on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The death is Lincoln's first homicide of the year.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Two arrested after Lincoln traffic stop leads deputies to 72 grams of meth, sheriff says
Lincoln Southwest student threatened violence at school, principal says in statement
Watch now: Nebraska unveils reimagined Reception and Treatment Center in southwest Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian soldier pleads guilty to war crime in Ukraine: 'I apologize for everything I've done'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News