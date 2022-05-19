2 arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after man dies in early morning fight in central Lincoln

The Lincoln Police Department says they have arrested two people — 32-year-old Derrick Pearson and 31-year-old Briana Jelinek — on suspicion of manslaughter in connection to a 57-year-old man's death early Thursday morning in central Lincoln.

They haven't yet released the name of the man who died.

According to a news release, officers responded to a duplex in the 2800 block of F Street at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday on a report of two men fighting. When they got there, they found a 57-year-old man who was unresponsive.

Officers attempted life-saving measures and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

A neighbor at the scene said they heard loud noises coming from one of the units, and that's when another neighbor called police.

Police Captain Jeff Bucher said patrol officers and investigators collaborated to quickly gather evidence and investigate the details.

A Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy saw the suspects getting into two vehicles at the U-Suds, 946 S. 27th St., and traffic stops led to them contacting five people.

Ultimately, they arrested Pearson and Jelinek on suspicion of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony, and a third person, 25-year-old Micah Berggren, on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The death is Lincoln's first homicide of the year.

