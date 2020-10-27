2 arrested in connection to string of Molotov cocktails in northeast Lincoln, police say

Police arrested two men in connection to a string of Molotov cocktails that caused damage at two schools and to a police cruiser in northeast Lincoln overnight May 31.

Officer Erin Spilker said the three arsons -- at Huntington Elementary School, Lincoln Northeast High School and to a cruiser parked outside the Northeast Team Station -- caused more than $5,000 damage.

She said police reviewed security video to determine a light-colored Honda with a dark hood was involved in the crime. Spilker said it belonged to Tyler Belk, 21.

Investigators interviewed several witnesses and came to believe Belk had made the Molotov cocktails in his apartment that night and identified the targets.

On Monday, police arrested Belk on suspicion of three counts of aiding and abetting arson and Brandon Grady, 23, on suspicion of one. Spilker said Grady is suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a window at Huntington Elementary.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

