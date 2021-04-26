 Skip to main content
2 arrested in connection to robbery of pit bull puppy at Holmes Lake dog run in Lincoln
2 arrested in connection to robbery of pit bull puppy at Holmes Lake dog run in Lincoln

Police arrested two people in connection to the robbery of a pit bull puppy from a couple Saturday at the dog run east of Holmes Lake.

Officer Erin Spilker said officers were called to the park at about 2:40 p.m. about a weapons violation and found an 18-year-old woman there who said she had gone there with her boyfriend to walk Rebel, their 3-month-old puppy. 

As they approached their vehicle, a man whom she knew walked up and said she had his dog. Spilker said she told police he grabbed her, assaulting her, then grabbed the puppy and walked away.

When her boyfriend tried to get the dog back, the man pulled out a knife and swung it at him before leaving in a silver Infiniti.

Spilker said he had a cut on his hand and the woman had injuries on her head and neck. 

Deaundre Coleman

Police contacted Deaundre Coleman, 25, at his home near 66th Street and Havelock Avenue and arrested him on suspicion of robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, second-degree assault and animal cruelty.

Spilker said police found a large black knife in his car.

She said they learned the puppy had been dropped off at an apartment complex near 10th and Washington streets. Police knocked on doors there and eventually got a call about the dog showing up in the yard.

Shayli Turnbill

Police learned that phone records showed Coleman had conversations with 21-year-old Shayli Turnbill, who allegedly had asked him to take the dog from the victims and was at the dog run when it happened.

Spilker said Turnbill had sold the puppy to the 18-year-old woman. 

Police arrested her on suspicion of accessory to robbery and reunited Rebel with his owners.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

