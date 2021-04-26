2 arrested in connection to robbery of pit bull puppy at Holmes Lake dog run in Lincoln

Police arrested two people in connection to the robbery of a pit bull puppy from a couple Saturday at the dog run east of Holmes Lake.

Officer Erin Spilker said officers were called to the park at about 2:40 p.m. about a weapons violation and found an 18-year-old woman there who said she had gone there with her boyfriend to walk Rebel, their 3-month-old puppy.

As they approached their vehicle, a man whom she knew walked up and said she had his dog. Spilker said she told police he grabbed her, assaulting her, then grabbed the puppy and walked away.

When her boyfriend tried to get the dog back, the man pulled out a knife and swung it at him before leaving in a silver Infiniti.

Spilker said he had a cut on his hand and the woman had injuries on her head and neck.

Police contacted Deaundre Coleman, 25, at his home near 66th Street and Havelock Avenue and arrested him on suspicion of robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, second-degree assault and animal cruelty.

Spilker said police found a large black knife in his car.