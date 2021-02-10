 Skip to main content
19-year-old man driving under the influence rolled car near 56th and O, Lincoln police say
19-year-old man driving under the influence rolled car near 56th and O, Lincoln police say

Crash at 56th and O streets

Police say a 19-year-old Lincoln man under the influence struck the curb and flipped near 56th and O streets early Wednesday, landing in the Sid Dillon lot.

 Courtesy photo

A 19-year-old Lincoln man lost control on O Street and rolled, sending his Toyota Avalon into two vehicles on the Sid Dillon car lot before coming to rest on its side, police say. 

Officer Erin Spilker said the teenager had been driving under the influence of alcohol. It happened at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

She said police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue headed to the area of 56th and O about the rollover, where the driver refused any medical attention. 

Police learned he had been heading west on O Street when he lost control and struck the north curb, which caused the car to overturn and crash into the two cars on the lot.

Spilker said the 19-year-old showed signs of being under the influence and was given field sobriety tests and a breath test after which he was taken to The Bridge for detox. She said his BAC tested at .156, nearly twice the legal limit.

She said the 19-year-old was cited for DUI, MIP and negligent driving. 

In 2019, LPD investigated 8,700 crashes, including 328 where alcohol use was suspected to be a factor. Spilker reminded Lincoln residents to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or arrange for a ride when drinking.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

