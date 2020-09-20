 Skip to main content
19-year-old man arrested after threatening another man with handgun, police say
19-year-old man arrested after threatening another man with handgun, police say

Lincoln police arrested a 19-year-old man for threatening another man with a gun early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a complaint near the 1100 Block of B Street around 1 a.m., where Graham Newton, 19, had pointed a gun at a 20-year-old man during an argument.

Newton was arrested without incident and police recovered a loaded handgun. He was lodged in the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

