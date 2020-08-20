 Skip to main content
19-year-old Lincoln man sped away from traffic stop in school zone, police say
Lincoln police say they arrested a 19-year-old Wednesday afternoon for speeding away from a traffic enforcement in a school zone earlier in the day. 

Officer Erin Spilker said at 8:30 a.m. an officer was waving down speeders at 19th and Superior streets, near Campbell Elementary School, when the officer saw a red Kia Spectra going 45 mph in the 25 mph zone.

When the officer tried to stop him, the car sped away.

Another officer, on his way to the enforcement, saw the car going 70 mph down Superior Street and tried to stop him on his motorcycle. But the car drove away.

Spilker said that officer saw the Kia turn into an apartment complex parking lot near 15th and Superior, where the driver got out and ran. Later in the day, they returned, found the man and arrested him after a brief pursuit, she said.

He was arrested on a warrant and cited on suspicion of speeding in a school zone, disobeying an order of an officer directing traffic, refusing to comply, speeding 21 to 35 mph over posted limit, fleeing to avoid arrest and reckless driving.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

