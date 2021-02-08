19-year-old Lincoln man remains in critical condition following weekend crash, police

Police say speed appears to be a factor in a crash just before midnight Friday that left a 19-year-old Lincoln man with life-threatening injuries.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened in the 6000 block of O Street near Lyncrest Drive. She said police were called about a person potentially trapped in a Kia Optima, which was wrapped around a tree in the median.

A Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy and a witness, the first two on scene, got the driver out of the car and were tending to him when police arrived.

Spilker said the teenager was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he remained Monday with critical injuries.

Witnesses said the Kia had been heading east on O Street when the car lost control after a lane change. The car swerved into the median, where it struck a tree, she said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

