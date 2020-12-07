 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
19-year-old Lincoln man now accused of May drive-by shooting
View Comments
editor's pick

19-year-old Lincoln man now accused of May drive-by shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

A 19-year-old Lincoln man who was jailed for allegedly aiding and abetting a shooting into an occupied home early Thanksgiving Day now is accused of a drive-by shooting six months earlier and a break-in last month at a West A grocery store. 

Leul Howell had been out of jail on bond on the aiding and abetting charge involving shots fired at a home in the 400 block of South 26th Street on Nov. 26 when police arrested him Saturday night. 

Leul Howell

Leul Howell

The Lincoln Police Department's SWAT team arrested Howell just before 7 p.m. in a parking lot near 70th and Vine streets.

Police say they found 45-year-old Lincoln man rifling through car in church lot

Prosecutors charged him Monday with shooting at an occupied building May 10; possession of two rifles and a shotgun that had been stolen from a Lincoln man's vehicle early Nov. 25; and burglary at the liquor side of the Russ's Market on Coddington Avenue on Nov. 21.

Officer Erin Spilker said investigators developed Howell as a suspect in the May 10 shooting at a house near 20th and Garfield streets based on a video on his cellphone, which police had gotten a warrant to search.

Shortly after midnight that night, two adults and two teenagers woke to gunfire. Police found three bullet holes in a bedroom wall, but no one was hurt.

Police say Lincoln teen suspected in two recent knife crimes
Niobrara woman arrested after Norfolk man stabbed to death

Revisiting Lincoln racial justice demonstrations, riots 6 months later

Over the last few days, the Journal Star took a closer look at what has changed — and what hasn't — as a result of protests downtown that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Here's all the coverage in one place.

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News