19-year-old Lincoln man now accused of May drive-by shooting

A 19-year-old Lincoln man who was jailed for allegedly aiding and abetting a shooting into an occupied home early Thanksgiving Day now is accused of a drive-by shooting six months earlier and a break-in last month at a West A grocery store.

Leul Howell had been out of jail on bond on the aiding and abetting charge involving shots fired at a home in the 400 block of South 26th Street on Nov. 26 when police arrested him Saturday night.

The Lincoln Police Department's SWAT team arrested Howell just before 7 p.m. in a parking lot near 70th and Vine streets.

Prosecutors charged him Monday with shooting at an occupied building May 10; possession of two rifles and a shotgun that had been stolen from a Lincoln man's vehicle early Nov. 25; and burglary at the liquor side of the Russ's Market on Coddington Avenue on Nov. 21.

Officer Erin Spilker said investigators developed Howell as a suspect in the May 10 shooting at a house near 20th and Garfield streets based on a video on his cellphone, which police had gotten a warrant to search.

Shortly after midnight that night, two adults and two teenagers woke to gunfire. Police found three bullet holes in a bedroom wall, but no one was hurt.

