19-year-old Lincoln man now accused of May drive-by shooting

A 19-year-old Lincoln man who was jailed for allegedly aiding and abetting a shooting into an occupied home early Thanksgiving Day now is accused of a drive-by shooting six months earlier and a break-in last month at a West A grocery store.
Leul Howell had been out of jail on bond on the aiding and abetting charge involving shots fired at a home in the 400 block of South 26th Street on Nov. 26 when police arrested him Saturday night.
The Lincoln Police Department's SWAT team arrested Howell just before 7 p.m. in a parking lot near 70th and Vine streets.
Prosecutors charged him Monday with shooting at an occupied building May 10; possession of two rifles and a shotgun that had been stolen from a Lincoln man's vehicle early Nov. 25; and burglary at the liquor side of the Russ's Market on Coddington Avenue on Nov. 21.
Officer Erin Spilker said investigators developed Howell as a suspect in the May 10 shooting at a house near 20th and Garfield streets based on a video on his cellphone, which police had gotten a warrant to search.
Shortly after midnight that night, two adults and two teenagers woke to gunfire. Police found three bullet holes in a bedroom wall, but no one was hurt.
Revisiting Lincoln racial justice demonstrations, riots 6 months later
Over the last few days, the Journal Star took a closer look at what has changed — and what hasn't — as a result of protests downtown that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
Here's all the coverage in one place.
By now, dozens have been identified, ticketed and charged for crimes caught on video, mostly with the help of Crime Stoppers and tips. But they're still looking for who fired a high-powered rifle, smashing the glass beside a police officer.
The review of hours of video found no criminal actions by law enforcement, but instead revealed resiliency and restraint by officers, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Wednesday.
The sheriff's office says it now knows the man who made the viral posting was a 33-year-old registered Republican who lives in Lincoln.
"What we're seeing, from our vantage point, the city leadership says a lot of the right things, but they don't back it up with action," ACLU of Nebraska Executive Director Danielle Conrad said.
Although it hasn't sued Lincoln for its response to the protesters, the ACLU of Nebraska is involved in legal action against the city, representing Elise Poole, who was struck by a projectile in the face on the night of May 31.
Lincoln police logged nearly 90 reports of vandalism, arson and burglary over four days, ranging from $5 paintball stains to a seven-figure building fire.
Jared Minary called it the largest case with video evidence he's dealt with to date at the department.
The majority of those charged in connection to the protests were first- or second-time offenders. Almost all were from Lincoln, with a few from towns nearby. Most were minors.
