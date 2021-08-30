 Skip to main content
19-year-old Lincoln man goes to federal prison on child porn charges
A 19-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison Friday for receipt of child pornography. 

United States District Judge John Gerrard also ordered Hunter Towle, a former University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, to serve 15 years of supervised release when he gets out and to pay $18,000 in restitution.  

Towle pleaded guilty. 

According to prosecutors, the case against Towle surfaced during an investigation into an allegation he'd been taking photos of people showering at UNL.

They weren't able to substantiate the claim. But on Sept. 9, Towle gave UNL Police consent to review the photos on his phone, and they immediately saw child pornography on it.

Once they got a search warrant and reviewed his electronic devices, law enforcement found more than 1,300 videos and around 75 images of child pornography, some of which contained "sadistic and masochistic acts being performed on children under the age of 12."

He'd collected them within a period of eight months since he turned 18.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said UNL Police investigators learned that Towle had been a suspect in two cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children earlier that year.

Sharp said the Nebraska State Patrol had contacted Towle about the tips that April, and Towle admitted to sharing child pornography and told the investigator that he would stop and seek medical assistance.

The next day, he started amassing the files using a higher level of encryption, according to court records.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

There is no parole in federal prison.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

