19-year-old Lincoln man charged with manslaughter for July 4 shooting of friend

A Lincoln man arrested for fatally shooting his close friend, a 20-year-old prison guard, early on the Fourth of July has been charged with manslaughter and second-degree assault.

Zachariah Serna's attorney, Brad Sipp, previously called Gavin Hall's death a horrible accident and said it was "horseplay gone bad."

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office initially asked the judge for more time to make a charging decision, and Wednesday filed the felonies against Serna, 19.

Each carries a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted.

Serna, who is out of jail on $50,000 bond, is set to go to court Thursday.

On July 4, police arrested him after responding to a 911 call and finding Hall dead of a single gunshot wound just after 12:30 a.m., at a home the men rented with two others at 2701 S. 40th St.

Witnesses told police Serna and Hall had been "bantering" back and forth before the shooting occurred.

In July, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said: "During this encounter, Serna retrieved a shotgun from his bedroom and walked toward Hall. Serna discharged the shotgun one time, striking Hall in the head."

