19-year-old Lincoln man charged in Tuesday shooting near 22nd and Dudley streets, court records say

The 19-year-old Lincoln man who police are seeking in connection to Tuesday night's double shooting at a central Lincoln house party has been charged with three felonies for his alleged role in the crime, which hospitalized two teens.

Jason A. Hernandez remains at large, but a Lancaster County judge on Wednesday signed a warrant for the teen's arrest, charging him with first-degree assault and two felony weapons charges, according to court filings.

Police arrived at the scene of the shooting — a house party near 22nd and Dudley streets — only moments after it occurred at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, when 18-year-old Camarion Almond emerged from the house with a gunshot wound to his chest and flagged down a passing police cruiser, police said in the affidavit for Hernandez's arrest.

Jose Soto, a 19-year-old Lincoln man, followed Almond out of the house with a grazing gunshot wound to his left shoulder, Lincoln Police Investigator Alexander Salcedo said in the affidavit.

Responders took both Almond, who had life-threatening injuries, and Soto to a local hospital. Police believe the same bullet — the only round Hernandez is alleged to have fired — struck both teens, though Almond seems to have been the intended target, Salcedo said.

Partygoers told police that Hernandez had been waving a Glock handgun around throughout the party and "pointed the handgun at all of the males at the party, but predominantly pointed it at Almond," Salcedo said.

And, witnesses said, Hernandez had told partygoers he was intoxicated just before he walked into the kitchen and fired one round into Almond's chest, police alleged in the affidavit.

Almond, who investigators later interviewed at the hospital, said he grabbed the gun from Hernandez and ran from the house in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, dropping the Glock — later found to have been stolen — onto 22nd Street before flagging down police, Salcedo said.

The 18-year-old described the shooting as intentional.

Authorities found one shell casing and blood drops in the kitchen. And police recovered the gun from the 1300 block of 22nd Street, Salcedo said.

Hernandez, an east Lincoln resident, had not been arrested as of Thursday morning, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Tuesday's shooting marks the second time this summer Soto has been caught in the crossfire of a shooting. The 19-year-old was the only surviving victim in a May 22 shooting that occurred amid a gathering at a duplex near 30th and P streets.

In court records, police said Soto was standing near a bathroom door when two men entered the bathroom to do drugs together and ultimately killed one another in a shootout.