19-year-old Lincoln man arrested for using handgun to threaten women, police say

Lincoln police arrested a 19-year-old man Thursday after two women said he threatened them with a handgun in a pair of May incidents.

A 19-year-old woman reported she was moving Lynn Berry Jr. out of an apartment in the 1600 block of South 34th Street just before midnight on May 11 when a vehicle pulled up and occupants stole some of Berry’s possessions from the car into which they were being loaded, according to Officer Erin Spilker.

The woman reported Berry then pulled a handgun and accused her of having set up the theft. She said he forced her to drive to a family member’s home, where he assaulted her and threatened to kill her, Spilker said.

At about 8:30 p.m. May 31, a 43-year-old woman who is related to Berry reported he jumped on the hood of her car in the 2800 block of Southwest Sixth Street, pulled a handgun and started threatening her. This woman also believed that Berry was going to shoot and kill her, Spilker said.

Police arrested Berry, without incident, on Thursday in the 1500 block of Torreys Drive. During the arrest, officers found $3,000 in cash, marijuana in separate bags, a scale, THC wax and THC concentrate.