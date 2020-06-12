You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
19-year-old Lincoln man arrested for using handgun to threaten women, police say
View Comments
editor's pick alert

19-year-old Lincoln man arrested for using handgun to threaten women, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police arrested a 19-year-old man Thursday after two women said he threatened them with a handgun in a pair of May incidents.

A 19-year-old woman reported she was moving Lynn Berry Jr. out of an apartment in the 1600 block of South 34th Street just before midnight on May 11 when a vehicle pulled up and occupants stole some of Berry’s possessions from the car into which they were being loaded, according to Officer Erin Spilker.

Man accused of murdering Michael Whitemagpie held without bond

The woman reported Berry then pulled a handgun and accused her of having set up the theft. She said he forced her to drive to a family member’s home, where he assaulted her and threatened to kill her, Spilker said.

At about 8:30 p.m. May 31, a 43-year-old woman who is related to Berry reported he jumped on the hood of her car in the 2800 block of Southwest Sixth Street, pulled a handgun and started threatening her. This woman also believed that Berry was going to shoot and kill her, Spilker said.

Police ask for help to find woman who spray-painted Lincoln statue during protests

Police arrested Berry, without incident, on Thursday in the 1500 block of Torreys Drive. During the arrest, officers found $3,000 in cash, marijuana in separate bags, a scale, THC wax and THC concentrate.

Berry was cited on two counts of terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of money while violating a drug law and possession with intent to deliver.

8-year-old Omaha girl missing on Platte River near Schramm State Park
Man shot to death in Omaha; suspect sought
Berry

Lynn Barry Jr.

 LPD

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News