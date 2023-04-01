A 19-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun Thursday.

Camarion Almond made his first court appearance on the felony charges Friday, where Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley set his bond at $250,000.

In the affidavit for Almond's arrest, Lincoln Officer Joseph Villamonte said just before noon Thursday officers were sent to a house on Holdrege Street, a block east of LPD's Center Team Station, about a domestic disturbance where Almond allegedly had pointed a gun at a 19-year-old woman, then left in her car.

Villamonte said the victim told police she went outside to take photos of her Chrysler 300, which she intended to sell, when Almond came outside and began yelling at her, then pointed a gun at her face and said "take a picture of this."

Then he got in the car and drove away.

Lincoln police found Almond and the car about a half hour later. Almond denied pointing the gun at the woman, Villamonte said.

But, he said, a witness reported hearing three shots fired during the incident. And police found a spent .40-caliber shell casing where the alleged gunshots occurred.

