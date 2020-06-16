19-year-old Lincoln man accused of leading troopers on chase at 120 mph

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two Lincoln teenagers Monday night following a pursuit that began with the report of a car driving recklessly on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said after the 7:40 p.m. call about an Infiniti G37 at the Crete exit headed east, a trooper located the car near the Northwest 48th Street exit and tried to stop it for speeding.

But it led to a pursuit when the car sped off on West O Street. Thomas said the car was clocked at 120 mph. The trooper ended the pursuit in the Air Park area out of concern for the public.

Soon after, troopers spotted the Infiniti on U.S. 34 near Northwest 105th Street, which led to another pursuit where the car was clocked at 110 mph. This time, the driver lost control near Holdrege Street and Road 210 in Seward County, and the car came to rest in a field, Thomas said.

He said the driver and passenger ran, but both quickly were caught.

Prosecutors charged 19-year-old Mohammed Al-Kazahy of Lincoln on Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. The passenger, an 18-year-old man whom the State Patrol didn't name, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.

Love 2 Funny 3 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.