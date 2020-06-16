You are the owner of this article.
19-year-old Lincoln man accused of leading troopers on chase at 120 mph
The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two Lincoln teenagers Monday night following a pursuit that began with the report of a car driving recklessly on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said after the 7:40 p.m. call about an Infiniti G37 at the Crete exit headed east, a trooper located the car near the Northwest 48th Street exit and tried to stop it for speeding.

Mohammed Al-Kazahy

But it led to a pursuit when the car sped off on West O Street. Thomas said the car was clocked at 120 mph. The trooper ended the pursuit in the Air Park area out of concern for the public.

Soon after, troopers spotted the Infiniti on U.S. 34 near Northwest 105th Street, which led to another pursuit where the car was clocked at 110 mph. This time, the driver lost control near Holdrege Street and Road 210 in Seward County, and the car came to rest in a field, Thomas said.

He said the driver and passenger ran, but both quickly were caught.

Prosecutors charged 19-year-old Mohammed Al-Kazahy of Lincoln on Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. The passenger, an 18-year-old man whom the State Patrol didn't name, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.

