19-year-old killed in Imperial shooting Thursday, teen in custody

  • 0

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a shooting overnight in Imperial that led to the death of a 19-year-old.

Officers with the Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office went to a home in the 100 block of 12th Street in Imperial where they found Jesse Krausnick with a gunshot wound. 

Lincoln man gets federal prison time on gun and drug charges
Lincoln police ID motorcyclist killed in Rosa Parks Way crash

He was taken to the hospital in Imperial but died of the injury.

Imperial is located in southwest Nebraska, about 50 miles south of Ogallala.

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said 19-year-old Tristan Ferguson was arrested at the scene on suspicion of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony. 

The Imperial Police Department asked the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct the homicide investigation.

Thomas said the investigation was ongoing.

Lincoln man charged with child sex assault after bribing girl with marijuana, police allege

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

