19-year-old killed in Imperial shooting Thursday, teen in custody

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a shooting overnight in Imperial that led to the death of a 19-year-old.

Officers with the Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office went to a home in the 100 block of 12th Street in Imperial where they found Jesse Krausnick with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in Imperial but died of the injury.

Imperial is located in southwest Nebraska, about 50 miles south of Ogallala.

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said 19-year-old Tristan Ferguson was arrested at the scene on suspicion of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The Imperial Police Department asked the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct the homicide investigation.

Thomas said the investigation was ongoing.