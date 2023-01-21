19-year-old arrested for shooting man's foot in southwest Lincoln, police say

Lincoln Police arrested 19-year-old Larry Harris after a shooting Saturday morning in southwest Lincoln.
At about 8:45 a.m., Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to 1400 Old Farm Road after Harris allegedly shot a 40-year-old man in the foot. Harris fled the scene, according to police.
First responders treated the victim, who police did not name. His injury was described by police as "non-significant."
Officers arrested Harris a short distance from the scene at about 9:15 a.m. on suspicion of a weapons violation and narcotics possession.
