editor's pick alert

19-year-old arrested for shooting man's foot in southwest Lincoln, police say

  • Updated
Lincoln Police arrested 19-year-old Larry Harris after a shooting Saturday morning in southwest Lincoln.

At about 8:45 a.m., Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to 1400 Old Farm Road after Harris allegedly shot a 40-year-old man in the foot. Harris fled the scene, according to police.

First responders treated the victim, who police did not name. His injury was described by police as "non-significant." 

Officers arrested Harris a short distance from the scene at about 9:15 a.m. on suspicion of a weapons violation and narcotics possession. 

Man shot at November party fired bullets that killed one, injured another, authorities say
Lincoln man accused of murder in shooting death of 38-year-old, police say
Lincoln man arrested for shooting, killing 18-year-old Saturday morning

Reach the writer at lwirt@journalstar.com or 402-473-7326.

