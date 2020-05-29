You are the owner of this article.
19 tanks of welding gas stolen from Lincoln business, police say
19 tanks of welding gas stolen from Lincoln business, police say

Police say someone took off with 19 tanks of welding gas from a Lincoln business near Interstate 80 this week.

Officer Erin Spilker said they were called to the Tractor Supply at the 27th Street exit at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon about the larceny that happened sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.

She said an employee found the hatch to an outside gas cage had been cut and the business was missing 19 tanks. They range in size from 1- to 5-feet tall and contain C25, acetylene, oxygen and argon and were worth $5,500.

"Somebody's got to know something on this one," Spilker said.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

