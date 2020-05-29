19 tanks of welding gas stolen from Lincoln business, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police say someone took off with 19 tanks of welding gas from a Lincoln business near Interstate 80 this week.

Officer Erin Spilker said they were called to the Tractor Supply at the 27th Street exit at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon about the larceny that happened sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.

She said an employee found the hatch to an outside gas cage had been cut and the business was missing 19 tanks. They range in size from 1- to 5-feet tall and contain C25, acetylene, oxygen and argon and were worth $5,500.

"Somebody's got to know something on this one," Spilker said.

