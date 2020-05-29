19 tanks of welding gas stolen from Lincoln business, police say

Police say someone took off with 19 tanks of welding gas from a Lincoln business near Interstate 80 this week.
Officer Erin Spilker said they were called to the Tractor Supply at the 27th Street exit at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon about the larceny that happened sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.
She said an employee found the hatch to an outside gas cage had been cut and the business was missing 19 tanks. They range in size from 1- to 5-feet tall and contain C25, acetylene, oxygen and argon and were worth $5,500.
"Somebody's got to know something on this one," Spilker said.
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-29-2020
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.