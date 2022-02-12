18-year-old robbed at gunpoint, suspect takes vape pen, police say

An 18-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Friday night in northwest Lincoln, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. near the 4200 block of Northwest 50th Street when the victim was attempting to meet up with someone they had met online, LPD Sgt. Jason Wesch said.
The suspect pulled out a gun after their arrival and demanded the victim hand over his property. The victim gave the suspect his vape pen.
The incident remains under investigation, Wesch said.