18-year-old man charged in connection to exchange of gunfire in west Lincoln

Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old man in connection to an exchange of gunfire in December that left bullet holes in a home in a west Lincoln neighborhood.

Justin C. Smith is accused of unlawful discharge of a firearm, use of a firearm to commit a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile offender.

At Smith's first court appearance Wednesday, Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton set his bond at $150,000.

Officer Erin Spilker said Smith's arrest Tuesday was related to an exchange of gunfire around 1 a.m. Dec. 19 in the 2800 block of Homeland Place, an area near the airport exit on Interstate 80.

After several neighbors called in to report gunshots, police found several bullet holes in the home and 17 spent shell casings in the grass and on the sidewalk out front. The front door was shattered, but no one was home.

In an affidavit for Smith's arrest, investigators said they found video that showed a car pull up, a light come on in the living room and a man come to the door and fire a single shot from inside the house. It was followed by 17 shots fired at the house from a shooter outside.

Spilker said police recovered the AR-15 that they believe Smith used to fire the single shot from inside.