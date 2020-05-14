18-year-old Lincoln man pleads no contest to attempted assault for head-butting baby

An 18-year-old Lincoln man will face up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing after pleading no contest Thursday to attempted first-degree assault for head-butting a crying 3-month-old baby.
The child was hospitalized with a brain bleed, according to court documents.
Treyvonn Ironshell was 17 when it happened.
On Thursday morning, he appeared by video from jail to enter the plea in a deal with prosecutors, who reduced the charge from child abuse causing serious injury and dropped a first-degree assault charge.
Ironshell is set for sentencing in June.
At the hearing, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeremy Lavene said on Jan. 23, 2019, the girl was transferred to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha after doctors determined she had bleeding on her brain.
The girl's mother took her to a Lincoln clinic a day earlier, concerned she was crying and sluggish, according to a juvenile court filing.
Lavene said Ironshell told police in an interview a few days later that he sometimes would squeeze the girl, digging his fingernails into her arms and legs when he got angry, and had twice grabbed her face and squeezed and shook her.
He said Ironshell told investigators that once, a week or two before the interview, he head-butted the girl because he was angry that he had to get up early to watch her and she wouldn't stop crying.
The girl's forehead was bruised from eyebrow to eyebrow at the time, and he had a headache for 90 minutes, Lavene said.
Lincoln police arrested Ironshell at his high school on Jan. 30, 2019.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-14-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-14-2020
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.