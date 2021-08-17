18-year-old hospitalized over rolling over SUV, striking house in Lincoln

An 18-year-old Lincoln man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday after police say he rolled over the SUV he was driving on 56th Street.

Capt. Nancy Crist said Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews spotted the rolled-over 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe resting against a house near 56th and A streets at about 4 p.m. Monday.

LPD Officer Erin Spilker said witnesses reported the silver Tahoe had been driving north on 56th Street at a high rate of speed when it went off the right side of the road, struck a fence and came to rest against nearby house.

Spilker said the Tahoe was totaled. She said there was about $1,000 in damage done to the house and another $600 done to a fence and tree in the yard.

The driver, who hasn't been identified because the crash report remains unpublished, hasn't been cited, Spilker said.

Crist said one person was inside the house but was uninjured.

