18-year-old arrested in Lincoln homicide

Lincoln recorded an early-morning Fourth of July homicide Saturday when a 20-year-old man was shot during what police described as a small gathering at which some participants apparently "were playing around and a firearm was involved."

Zachariah Serna, 18, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The event occurred at a residence in the 2700 block on South 40th Street, police said.

Officers responded to a call at 12:34 a.m. and "found the male deceased with an apparent gunshot wound," police reported. The man who was shot has not been identified by police.

"Officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses, processing the scene and documenting evidence," according to a Lincoln Police Department news release.

Additional details will be provided at a news briefing on Monday.

