17-year-old Lincoln girl careened over retaining wall before crashing downtown in stolen SUV, police say

A 17-year-old girl was referred to prosecutors on a string of allegations after allegedly fleeing Lincoln police early Thursday in a stolen SUV, careening over a 4-foot retaining wall at one point and crashing into several cars, according to police.

Officer Erin Spilker said just before 2 a.m. an officer saw a stolen, white Mitsubishi Outlander, with people in it, at the EZ Go at 25th and O streets.

It had been reported stolen Tuesday from the 5000 block of R Street.

When the officer put on his overhead lights and started walking toward the SUV, the driver began to back toward the cruiser before ultimately driving forward off a retaining wall, damaging the wall and the SUV.

The Outlander drove away on N Street, where another officer started a pursuit, which was called off because of dangerous driving by the SUV, Spilker said.

Five minutes later, police found it at 14th and M streets where it had collided with several other vehicles, and saw a group of teenagers running from the area, she said.

Spilker said a police service dog tracked the 17-year-old driver to 16th and L streets, where she was hiding. And two other teens, a 15-year-old girl and 18-year-old man, were returned home.