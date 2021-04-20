16-year-old stepson stabs stepfather three to four times, sends him to Lincoln hospital

A fight between a man and his stepson resulted in a trip to the hospital for the elder man.
Lincoln Police said the man called police at about 1:15 p.m. Monday because his stepson was having behavioral issues. Before police arrive, the 16-year-old stepson stabbed the man at least three times.
Capt. Tarvis Banks said the stab wounds were superficial and the victim, who was taken to a hospital, is expected to be OK.
The 16-year-old was taken into custody.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Marcel Alejandro Jordan
|Date Missing:
|04-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MARCEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jack M Cave
|Date Missing:
|04-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACK is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Desiree Wilson
|Date Missing:
|04-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DESIREE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Emily E Bachman
|Date Missing:
|04-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'09
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
EMILY is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'09" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alicia Zacarias
|Date Missing:
|04-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Columbus PD
ALICIA is a 12 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Omar Ali
|Date Missing:
|04-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|19
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
OMAR is a 19 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ajah S Lewis
|Date Missing:
|04-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|205
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AJAH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 205 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Josiah Cuevas
|Date Missing:
|04-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JOSIAH is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rhianna R Esau
|Date Missing:
|04-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'09
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
RHIANNA is a 14 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'09" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elizabeth D Ramos
|Date Missing:
|04-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ELIZABETH is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jeremiah W Dugan
|Date Missing:
|04-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JEREMIAH is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kali Ann Guerrero
|Date Missing:
|04-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
KALI is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Austin Dean Eyster
|Date Missing:
|04-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
AUSTIN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Winnie Lewis
|Date Missing:
|04-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|11
|Current Age:
|11
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|88
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
WINNIE is a 11 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 88 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Danaijha L Mason
|Date Missing:
|04-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DANAIJHA is a 13 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
David Castro
|Date Missing:
|04-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAVID is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Brayan Ramirez-barranco
|Date Missing:
|04-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|103
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRAYAN is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 103 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Abraham Clemente
|Date Missing:
|04-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ABRAHAM is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Emaje Vaughn
|Date Missing:
|04-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EMAJE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Anthony Paul Ramaekers
|Date Missing:
|04-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANTHONY is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Shaynisha Shelly
|Date Missing:
|04-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHAYNISHA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Channel
|Date Missing:
|04-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Makuei R Achuoth
|Date Missing:
|04-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Unknown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|250
|Agency:
|Beatrice PD
MAKUEI is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 250 lbs. He has Black hair and Unknown eyes.
Johnny Terrell Jr King
|Date Missing:
|04-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOHNNY is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rumbek Agustino
|Date Missing:
|04-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RUMBEK is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jonnaya L Ballard
|Date Missing:
|04-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
JONNAYA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Devon Terrell Lamont Shaw
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|183
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DEVON is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 183 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Spring Shawn Howley
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|45
|Current Age:
|45
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SPRING is a 45 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Vega Chante Jerilyn Campbell
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|117
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
VEGA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 117 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
McKenna Rae Graves
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MCKENNA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
David Alejandro Valquier
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAVID is a 28 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Klynn Latrice Gilmore
|Date Missing:
|04-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KLYNN is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tyjia Keng-ross
|Date Missing:
|04-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
TYJIA is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Xavier T Lowman
|Date Missing:
|04-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
XAVIER is a 13 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sara Smith
|Date Missing:
|04-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SARA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Hazem Dafaalla Nasralla Sarmin
|Date Missing:
|04-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HAZEM is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Kieyauna Serice Medina
|Date Missing:
|04-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KIEYAUNA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexander Thomas Lorsung
|Date Missing:
|04-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|33
|Current Age:
|33
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|205
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALEXANDER is a 33 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 205 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Joshua Lance Pfertsh
|Date Missing:
|04-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSHUA is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Patrick Laurence Frank Young
|Date Missing:
|04-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
PATRICK is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Shane Leroy Foote
|Date Missing:
|04-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHANE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Kylie Renee Wilcox
|Date Missing:
|04-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Adams CO SO Hastings
KYLIE is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Miranda L Figueroa
|Date Missing:
|04-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|46
|Current Age:
|46
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MIRANDA is a 46 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Cody Kemp
|Date Missing:
|04-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|29
|Current Age:
|29
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|154
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CODY is a 29 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 154 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Spencer R Goc
|Date Missing:
|04-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|32
|Current Age:
|32
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
SPENCER is a 32 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Gage Blair Mack
|Date Missing:
|04-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GAGE is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Green eyes.
Eanijah Eston-nash
|Date Missing:
|04-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
EANIJAH is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Lennon Deneen
|Date Missing:
|04-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Papillion PD
LENNON is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Elena S Rhodd-morales
|Date Missing:
|04-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELENA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Larraya Taylor
|Date Missing:
|04-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LARRAYA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Qlani Lonewolf
|Date Missing:
|04-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
QLANI is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dhevan Justin Phillips Mills
|Date Missing:
|04-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DHEVAN is a 14 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ariel Paris Moore
|Date Missing:
|04-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|172
|Agency:
|Papillion PD
ARIEL is a 28 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 172 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rylee Lynn Buman
|Date Missing:
|04-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|153
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
RYLEE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 153 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Piper Penney-hall
|Date Missing:
|04-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
PIPER is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mercedes Coakley
|Date Missing:
|04-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Pink
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MERCEDES is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Pink hair and Blue eyes.
Eliza Emelina Lussier
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ELIZA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyamal D Kier
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYAMAL is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Damari Morrison-edwards
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAMARI is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ambrea Hoge
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
AMBREA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Zachary Riley
|Date Missing:
|04-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZACHARY is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Bella Herrman
|Date Missing:
|04-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
BELLA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Cory Debord
|Date Missing:
|04-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CORY is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Bryan Jeovanny Mejia-acosta
|Date Missing:
|04-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|123
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRYAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 123 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Reese Marie Britton
|Date Missing:
|04-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
REESE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Chase A T Boyd
|Date Missing:
|04-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|23
|Current Age:
|23
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'03
|Weight:
|300
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CHASE is a 23 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'03" tall and weighed 300 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dasani Nerraw Sharp
|Date Missing:
|04-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|132
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DASANI is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 132 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
George Gvaramia
|Date Missing:
|04-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|42
|Current Age:
|42
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GEORGE is a 42 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Chad Tyler Anderson
|Date Missing:
|04-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|45
|Current Age:
|45
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|265
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CHAD is a 45 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 265 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Traniyah T Grimes-richard
|Date Missing:
|03-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRANIYAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alycia Marie Lamontia
|Date Missing:
|03-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALYCIA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Green eyes.
Ingrid Cabezas-martinez
Hazel Adriana Alas-martinez
|Date Missing:
|03-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|90
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HAZEL is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 90 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elijah A Devers
|Date Missing:
|03-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|178
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIJAH is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 178 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alan Alexander Moncada Garcia
|Date Missing:
|03-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
ALAN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aaron J Moncada Garcia
|Date Missing:
|03-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
AARON is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Maria Chaplain
|Date Missing:
|03-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rodger Ervie III Hayes
|Date Missing:
|03-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
RODGER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Zachary Meyer
|Date Missing:
|03-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|310
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ZACHARY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 310 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elizabeth Marie Hetrick
|Date Missing:
|03-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|129
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIZABETH is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 129 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Robert McTizic-brown
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ROBERT is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Quinsha Rojeameria Collins
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
QUINSHA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 6'00" tall and weighed 210 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Heidi Heredia
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HEIDI is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kyle M Jones
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KYLE is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Alexander J Doan
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ALEXANDER is a 17 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Destiny Reina Briones
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DESTINY is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Donell Shane Wright
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DONELL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Monte R Meadows
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Green
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MONTE is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Green hair and Brown eyes.
Samantha Marie Hansen
|Date Missing:
|03-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|41
|Current Age:
|41
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
SAMANTHA is a 41 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Levi Cortlin Mielke
|Date Missing:
|03-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|25
|Current Age:
|25
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
LEVI is a 25 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Isabel Hernandez
|Date Missing:
|03-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Scottsbluff PD
ISABEL is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Analee Constance Strimple
|Date Missing:
|03-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANALEE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mitchell Joseph Jackson
|Date Missing:
|03-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MITCHELL is a 24 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Kayleigh Ausdemore
|Date Missing:
|03-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KAYLEIGH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Cora Cyann Gilpin
|Date Missing:
|03-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|21
|Current Age:
|21
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CORA is a 21 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jamall Bedford
|Date Missing:
|03-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMALL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Vernon Michael Durbin
|Date Missing:
|03-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|65
|Current Age:
|66
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
VERNON is a 66 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jarvell Moore
|Date Missing:
|03-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JARVELL is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sariya A Pearson
|Date Missing:
|02-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SARIYA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tanner Fox
|Date Missing:
|02-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
TANNER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.