 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
16-year-old stepson stabs stepfather three to four times, sends him to Lincoln hospital
0 comments
editor's pick alert

16-year-old stepson stabs stepfather three to four times, sends him to Lincoln hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A fight between a man and his stepson resulted in a trip to the hospital for the elder man.

Lincoln Police said the man called police at about 1:15 p.m. Monday because his stepson was having behavioral issues. Before police arrive, the 16-year-old stepson stabbed the man at least three times. 

Capt. Tarvis Banks said the stab wounds were superficial and the victim, who was taken to a hospital, is expected to be OK.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody. 

Nebraska State Patrol to send team to Minnesota for Chauvin trial verdict
Lincoln teen with stolen gun assaulted officer, police say
Police find 13-year-old Lincoln boy walking away from stolen SUV
Burglary reported at south Lincoln gas station
Police logo 2020
0 comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe regulator to rule on J&J shot as EU vows increased Covid-19 doses

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News