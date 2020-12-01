 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
16-year-old Lincoln girl accused of being involved in theft of 2 cars left running Monday
View Comments
editor's pick

16-year-old Lincoln girl accused of being involved in theft of 2 cars left running Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Police nabbed a 16-year-old girl, who they believe took off with two cars left running early Monday. 

But there was a morning of mayhem first. 

Officer Erin Spilker said it started at 5:15 a.m., when a 40-year-old man left his black Honda Accord running outside a gas station at 33rd and Holdrege streets and it was gone when he came back.

At 7:20 a.m., the stolen car was involved in a hit-and-run crash near 13th and South streets. 

Spilker said at 7:40 a.m., a maroon Hyundai Santa Fe left warming up a mile and a half away on 20th Street was stolen.

The teens were caught on video meeting up in the stolen cars near 30th and C, where they abandoned the Honda and drove off in the Santa Fe. Later that morning, an officer in an unmarked car spotted it near 26th and D, but it sped away at 27th and Capitol Parkway.

Police ultimately found that stolen car unoccupied at 27th and Orchard. When they spotted a 16-year-old girl nearby, she took off running but they caught her. 

She was taken to the Youth Assessment Center and referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office for obstructing a police officer and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property. Spilker said they're still looking for the other teens involved.

Spilker said within a four-hour period Monday morning six cars were stolen in Lincoln. Five of them had been left running with the keys inside.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES:

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News