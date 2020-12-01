16-year-old Lincoln girl accused of being involved in theft of 2 cars left running Monday

Police nabbed a 16-year-old girl, who they believe took off with two cars left running early Monday.

But there was a morning of mayhem first.

Officer Erin Spilker said it started at 5:15 a.m., when a 40-year-old man left his black Honda Accord running outside a gas station at 33rd and Holdrege streets and it was gone when he came back.

At 7:20 a.m., the stolen car was involved in a hit-and-run crash near 13th and South streets.

Spilker said at 7:40 a.m., a maroon Hyundai Santa Fe left warming up a mile and a half away on 20th Street was stolen.

The teens were caught on video meeting up in the stolen cars near 30th and C, where they abandoned the Honda and drove off in the Santa Fe. Later that morning, an officer in an unmarked car spotted it near 26th and D, but it sped away at 27th and Capitol Parkway.

Police ultimately found that stolen car unoccupied at 27th and Orchard. When they spotted a 16-year-old girl nearby, she took off running but they caught her.