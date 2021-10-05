16-year-old boy died in early morning crash, Lincoln police say

A 16-year-old boy died in a crash early Tuesday in north Lincoln, according to police.

Officer Erin Spilker said at 12:45 a.m., police were called to North 70th Street and Fletcher Avenue about a single-vehicle crash and found a 2010 Scion had crashed into a tree.

She said a 17-year-old boy had been driving with three passengers, a 16-year-old boy, 20-year-old man and 16-year-old girl.

Spilker said the car had been heading south on North 70th Street before leaving the road and crashing. Police still are working to determine what led to the crash.

The 16-year-old boy, whom police aren't yet identifying, died. The others were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Spilker said police are trying to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

