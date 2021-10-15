16 Nebraska law enforcement agencies still not compliant with national reporting standards

"We've reached that point where I do see light at the end of the tunnel here. So bear with us."

Fargen said five agencies indicated ahead of the commission's last quarterly meeting in August that while they hadn't yet reached compliance in their data reporting, they would in the next one or two months. Three months later, Fargen said, four of those agencies — including OPD — remain noncompliant.

Don Arp Jr., executive director of the Crime Commission, said the state's largest police department is "very close" to compliance, having met thresholds for data integrity. The hang-up stems from minor details, Arp said, pointing to minute details like nondescript quantity measurements listed alongside drug seizures.

"They've jumped the major hurdle," Arp said.

The same can't be said for at least 11 of the 16 noncompliant agencies, including the Seward Police Department. That agency forecast an 11-month delay in gaining data reporting compliance, Fargen said, a timeline "clearly outside" the commission's Jan. 8 target deadline.