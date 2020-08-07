$15K worth of merchandise sold in gas stations stolen from delivery truck, Lincoln police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are on the lookout for $15,000 worth of charging cables, ear buds, hats and sunglasses typically sold in convenience stores that disappeared from a delivery truck.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to the Hampton Inn near the airport just after 6 a.m. Thursday on a 45-year-old man's report that the merchandise was stolen from his delivery truck parked in the lot overnight.

He estimated that around 750 items were stolen.

Officers processed the truck for forensic evidence, canvassed the area and requested video from the area. This investigation is ongoing. Spilker asked anyone with information to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

