15-year-old suspect in Seacrest Field shooting charged as adult

The 15-year-old Lincoln boy who police say shot toward a 17-year-old boy's head at Seacrest Field on Wednesday has been charged as an adult with three felonies, according to court filings.

LeShawn Rogers II, a Lincoln Northeast High School student, shot into a car in the Seacrest Field parking lot Wednesday night, causing a grazing gunshot wound to the left side of the 17-year-old's face, requiring reparative surgery, police said in court records.

The 17-year-old victim and his friends told police that they met outside the stadium at 7300 A St. at around 7 p.m. Wednesday after a feud with another group, which included Rogers II, stemming from a stolen vape cartridge, Lincoln Police Investigator Xavier Schwerdtfeger said in the affidavit for Rogers' arrest.

Schwerdtfeger said the groups arrived and two girls began fighting with the victim, a Lincoln East student, before Rogers stepped out of the backseat of a Mazda Tribute, wearing a ski mask and gripping a silver and black handgun.

The 17-year-old and his friends retreated to their own car when Rogers opened fire, Schwerdtfeger said, striking the windshield of their vehicle and grazing the 17-year-old's face.

Investigators later served a search warrant at Rogers' residence but did not find the handgun, according to police.

Rogers was taken to the Youth Assessment Center, where he is being held on a $200,000 percentage bond. He must pay $20,000 to be released.

He was charged Thursday with discharging a firearm near a vehicle, second-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.