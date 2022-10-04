15-year-old Lincoln girl and boyfriend arrested in stabbing death of girl's father, police say

A 15-year-old Lincoln girl and her 16-year-old boyfriend have been arrested for the alleged murder of the girl's 70-year-old father, who police found stabbed to death Monday afternoon after the girl called 911 herself, according to authorities.

Sallie Gilmer made the call just after 4 p.m. Monday, telling dispatchers that she had come home from school to find her father, Jesse Gilmer Jr., unconscious with stab wounds at his apartment near South 40th Street and Nebraska 2, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said.

Investigators found Jesse Gilmer Jr. dead at the Lodge Apartments on Monday, his injuries caused by a bladed instrument, and police took the man's daughter in for questioning, Ewins said at a Tuesday morning news conference.

Police later found the girl's boyfriend, Isaac Honigschmidt, and took him into custody, Ewins said.

Authorities arrested Sallie Gilmer on suspicion of first-degree murder. Her boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree murder.

"Obviously, this is — this is disturbing for many people in the community, because the nature of it,” Ewins said, adding that a suspected motive remains unclear, even to the department's investigators.

"We’re still trying to figure that out," the police chief said. "Obviously, a daughter killing her father is difficult to understand. And so we’re trying to piece that together. We don’t have a solid answer as of yet."

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said the two teens would be charged as adults, though formal charges likely won’t come until Wednesday, he said.

It's unclear if Sallie Gilmer lived at the south Lincoln apartment with her father full time, Ewins said. Jesse Gilmer Jr. and his wife each listed the apartment as their mailing address in court records as recently as 2022. Attempts to contact the 54-year-old woman Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Investigators recovered a suspected murder weapon at Jesse Gilmer Jr.'s apartment, said Ewins, who noted that crime scene techs were still searching the unit to rule out or locate additional weapons.

Both Sallie Gilmer and Honigschmidt attend Lincoln Southeast High School, a Lincoln Public Schools spokesperson said.

In an email to students and parents, Principal Tanner Penrod said members of the district's crisis team were on hand at the school Tuesday "to provide extra support to any staff and students who needed it" after the morning news conference. Penrod said the crisis team would be available again Wednesday.

Jesse Gilmer Jr.'s death marks Lincoln's 10th killing this year and the 12th recorded in Lancaster County, where there were eight in all of 2021.

At Tuesday's news conference, Ewins faced renewed questions surrounding the seeming uptick in violence this summer in Lincoln, where there have been 10 homicides since May 19 after there were zero in the year's first 138 days.

The police chief noted that violent crime rates are, in fact, down in Lincoln this year — a claim supported by more than three decades of data that has seen Lincoln's violent crime reports remain nearly stagnant since 1989, even as the city has grown by roughly 100,000 residents.

And, in her defense of the city and its police department, Ewins pointed out the bizarre and unpredictable nature of Jesse Gilmer Jr.'s killing, allegedly carried out by his teenage daughter.

"There’s only so much that we can do," she said. "Because events like the one that we’re talking about today — the reason behind the premeditation, we don’t know.

"But the daughter murdered her father. Can we stop that? Not necessarily."

