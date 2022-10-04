15-year-old Lincoln girl and boyfriend arrested in stabbing death of father

A 15-year-old girl and her 16-year-old boyfriend have been arrested in the stabbing death of her father on Monday, according to Lincoln Police.

Sallie Gilmer had called police to report her 70-year-old father, Jesse Gilmer, was unconscious at about 4 p.m. Monday, Police Chief Theresa Ewins said during a Tuesday morning news conference.

Officers arrived Monday at the Lodge Apartments near South 40th Street and Nebraska 2 to find Jesse Gilmer dead, the injuries caused by a bladed instrument.

After talking to Gilmer, police found and also arrested her boyfriend, Isaac Honigschmidt, Ewins said.

Gilmer was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and Honigschmidt was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree murder.

Ewins said police do not know what led to the death.

"A daughter killing her father is difficult to understand," she said.

Both will be charged as an adults on Wednesday, according to County Attorney Pat Condon, who joined police at the news conference.

Police said both teenagers are students of a Lincoln high school, although they did not specify which one.

The investigation is continuing and police asked anyone with information about the killing to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

The homicide marks Lincoln's 10th this year and the 12th recorded in Lancaster County, where there were eight killings in all of 2021.