15-year-old boy stabbed multiple times at Wayne Park in Waverly, authorities say

A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized and a 14-year-old boy is in custody after a reported stabbing Thursday in Waverly's Wayne Park.
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies responded to the park, a green space located near all of the town's schools, shortly before noon Thursday.
According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.
The 14-year-old stabbed the older boy "multiple times" and was taken into custody by the Nebraska State Patrol at the scene, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The 15-year-old was taken by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital where he is being treated for "
possible life-threatening injuries," the agency said. Crime scene technicians remain on scene at the park, which will remain closed as authorities collect evidence. The sheriff's office will release additional details on the stabbing Friday morning.
Why Cornhead hats have disappeared from store shelves
'It was very tragic' — Week after deadly Lincoln crash, more questions than answers remain
Coffee chain drops new building onto site of first Lincoln location
Baxter sells 4 dealerships, including one in Lincoln
Scouting Purdue, Hill the WR, Whipple's health: A look at Tuesday's Husker notables
Lincoln man had sexual relationship with 15-year-old, police allege
First 911 call in Randolph Street crash came from new iPhone feature
Amie Just: 4 Husker football takes, including the need for change on the O-line
Bomgaars to open first Lincoln location following acquisition of part of Orscheln retail chain
Nicholas Bisesi 'lit up every single room that he entered'
Planned downtown Lincoln skyscraper would grow taller than Lied Place
The grades: Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13
'I'm smiling ear to ear': Hoiberg, Taylor-Britt, others react to Nebraska's win
3-foot lizard bites 11-month-old girl in Lancaster County home
Cassie Brenner was 'always, always, always best-dressed'
Most dangerous cities in Nebraska
Dangerous Cities in Nebraska
See how your hometown ranks among the most dangerous cities in Nebraska. Ratings have been determined according to the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people in cities of at least 10,000, with violent crime being classified as murder, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. The numbers are for 2019, the most recent year for which the
FBI provides data.
6. South Sioux City
With 30 violent crimes in 2019 and a population of 12,771 (the smallest on our list), the city in northeast Nebraska had 2.35 violent crimes per 1,000 people.
Photo: An RV park in South Sioux City on the Missouri River.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
5. Scottsbluff
The city of 15,862 had 53 violent crimes for a rate of 3.34 per 1,000 in 2019.
Photo: Gering Police Officer Jordan McBride talks with Scottsbluff Police Officer Michael Modeac as he puts up crime scene tape at the scene of an armed standoff in Scottsbluff in June 2021.
STAR-HERALD FILE PHOTO
4. North Platte
With a population of 23,705 and 89 violent crimes, the city had a rate of 3.75 per 1,000.
Photo: Union Pacific train engines line up outside a service building in North Platte.
FILE PHOTO
3. Lincoln
The Star City had a population of 291,128 with 1,115 violent crimes, a rate of 3.83 per 1,000.
Photo: Police in Lincoln investigate a shooting near the intersection of 14th and E streets in August 2019.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
2. Grand Island
With a population of 51,821 and 236 violent crimes, the largest of the Tri Cities had a 2019 rate of 4.55 per 1,000 people.
Photo: Grand Island police and State Patrol personnel investigate after a body was found in a Grand Island yard in August 2020.
GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT FILE PHOTO
1. Omaha
In 2019, the state's largest city at 470,481 people had 2,833 violent crimes for a rate of 6.13 per 1,000.
Photo: Omaha police and University Police guard the entrance to the Nebraska Medicine Emergency room after an Omaha police officer was shot at Westroads Mall in March 2021.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
A note about the numbers
With eight violent crimes in 2019, Boys Town topped the state at 13.82 per 1,000 people, which is a misleading stat because it only had a 2019 population of 579.
Photo: The statue at the entrance to Boys Town. It doesn't take much to skew the numbers.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.