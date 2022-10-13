 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

15-year-old boy stabbed multiple times at Wayne Park in Waverly, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized and a 14-year-old boy is in custody after a reported stabbing Thursday in Waverly's Wayne Park.

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies responded to the park, a green space located near all of the town's schools, shortly before noon Thursday. 

According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.

The 14-year-old stabbed the older boy "multiple times" and was taken into custody by the Nebraska State Patrol at the scene, the sheriff's office said in a news release. 

The 15-year-old was taken by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital where he is being treated for "possible life-threatening injuries," the agency said. 

Crime scene technicians remain on scene at the park, which will remain closed as authorities collect evidence.

The sheriff's office will release additional details on the stabbing Friday morning. 

People are also reading…

6 shots fired toward parked car in south Lincoln, police say
Lincoln woman arrested one week after shouting slur, cutting teen at bus stop, police say
Lincoln man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting friend while firing at another
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine's counteroffensive: Soldiers hope to reach Kherson by winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News