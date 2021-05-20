 Skip to main content
15-year-old boy shot family cat with stolen gun inside home in east Lincoln, police say
15-year-old boy shot family cat with stolen gun inside home in east Lincoln, police say

Police say they took a 15-year-old Lincoln boy to the Youth Services Center on Wednesday night after he shot a cat with a stolen gun. 

Officer Erin Spilker said the boy's mother called police at 8 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of East Hillcrest Drive near 90th and O streets. 

She said the woman told police her son had discharged a firearm in the home but the firearm was since locked up.

The shot killed the family cat.

Spilker said the gun had been stolen from a friend's home about six weeks earlier.

Police referred the boy to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office for possession of a defaced and stolen firearm and animal cruelty. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

